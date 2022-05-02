Oilers playoff tickets are reselling for an eye-popping $3,200

We may be excited about the Edmonton Oilers starting the playoffs this week, but we sure aren’t excited about the cost of some of the resale tickets to see them in action.

The lowest prices we could find for pairs of Oilers tickets on Ticketmaster.ca as of Monday, May 2 were $186 for Game One, $213 for Game Two, $252 for Game Three, and $280 for Game Four.

When we poked around for the highest prices we could find for the Oilers playoff home games, we were right rattled by the slew of tickets north of $1,000 bucks a pop.

For a pair of tickets to Game Four, it’ll run you $3,247.20 each, with a nearly $550 fee. You know we love the Oilers and can’t wait to see them crush the Kings, but for that price? We’ll gladly cheer them on from a bar or from the comfort of our own home.

Home Game One

Home Game Two

Home Game Three

Home Game Four

“All available tickets for all Round 1 home games have been sold, however, tickets remain available via fan-to-fan resale at Edmontonoilers.com or Ticketmaster.ca,” the team said in an email.

“Occasionally a very limited number of ticket holds are released on game days.”

We get that money may be a little tight for you and if you still want to partake in the playoff run fun, you’re in luck. Edmonton’s ICE District will be the place to be with tailgating, watch parties, and a 50/50 jackpot.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Monday, May 2: Kings at Oilers, 8 pm (Sportsnet, CBC)

Wednesday, May 4: Kings at Oilers, 8 pm (Sportsnet, CBC)

Friday, May 6: Oilers at Kings, 8 pm (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC)

Sunday, May 8: Oilers at Kings, 8 pm (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC)

*Tuesday, May 10: Kings at Oilers, TBD

*Thursday, May 12: Oilers at Kings, TBD

*Saturday, May 14: Kings at Oilers, TBD