"A treasure": Oilers fans celebrate the return of iconic Stanley Cup Mama

The playoffs are quickly approaching, and Edmonton Oilers fans are celebrating the return of one of their most iconic fans.

Mary Louwen, who resides in St. Albert, has turned heads while sitting behind the Oilers bench for the last few games dressed in a flashy Stanley Cup costume. The fanbase has dubbed her “Mama Stanley,” and it looks like she’s raring to go on another long playoff run with the Oilers.

Her elaborate costume was so popular that it caught the attention of the Oilers’ social media last night, who were also big fans.

Now that we've all had a chance to catch our breath we must appreciate this queen 🪩 pic.twitter.com/fwE7gksSgF — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 16, 2024

This isn’t the first time Mama Stanley has gone the extra mile to show her support for the team. She was spotted at the beginning of this season and was also a fixture around Edmonton’s Ice District during last year’s playoffs.

She received quite an ovation before last night’s 9-2 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks as she was shown on the Rogers Place jumbotron during the anthems. Fans on social media were also quick to show their appreciation for her.

She’s a treasure we must protect!! — The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 (@AngelaEhh) April 16, 2024

i love that lol — x – cait 💙🧡 (@reignusoking) April 16, 2024

if we play the kings she should be the face of our fans stanley cup queen vs will ferrell https://t.co/saElRYWNcO — Sarah Thomas (@esarahthomas) April 16, 2024

my mom met this queen at the game and im very jealous of her!! https://t.co/u7upETGxNA — x – annika 🥭 (@itsdraisteam) April 16, 2024

Got my picture taken with the Cup lady last playoffs. And we won. #CupLadyLuck pic.twitter.com/48eLu1Re2d — Rob Suggitt (@30G30N) April 16, 2024

bring her the CUP — X-HIT ME HARD AND SOFT🧡💙 (@bilsbitxhes) April 16, 2024

Hell yeah!!!! — ham thee stallion (@Scotty_Ham_) April 16, 2024

She’s an old client of mine! Such a sweetie! — Marissa Huber (@SusRiss) April 16, 2024

Hope arises with every playoff run, and as the Oilers look to capture their first championship since 1990, they will need every ounce of fan support they can get. Having the Stanley Cup Mama around the rink should remind everybody about the ultimate goal.

Not to mention, she will be somebody fans will NEED to get a photo with if they see her out and about during games.