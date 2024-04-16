SportsHockeyOilers

"A treasure": Oilers fans celebrate the return of iconic Stanley Cup Mama

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
Apr 16 2024, 4:31 pm
"A treasure": Oilers fans celebrate the return of iconic Stanley Cup Mama
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports | @EdmontonOilers/X

The playoffs are quickly approaching, and Edmonton Oilers fans are celebrating the return of one of their most iconic fans.

Mary Louwen, who resides in St. Albert, has turned heads while sitting behind the Oilers bench for the last few games dressed in a flashy Stanley Cup costume. The fanbase has dubbed her “Mama Stanley,” and it looks like she’s raring to go on another long playoff run with the Oilers.

Her elaborate costume was so popular that it caught the attention of the Oilers’ social media last night, who were also big fans.

This isn’t the first time Mama Stanley has gone the extra mile to show her support for the team. She was spotted at the beginning of this season and was also a fixture around Edmonton’s Ice District during last year’s playoffs.

She received quite an ovation before last night’s 9-2 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks as she was shown on the Rogers Place jumbotron during the anthems. Fans on social media were also quick to show their appreciation for her.

Hope arises with every playoff run, and as the Oilers look to capture their first championship since 1990, they will need every ounce of fan support they can get. Having the Stanley Cup Mama around the rink should remind everybody about the ultimate goal.

Not to mention, she will be somebody fans will NEED to get a photo with if they see her out and about during games.

+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
