$3.2M Edmonton mansion is a work-from-home haven with THREE offices and a huge kitchen

If you work from home and are in the market for a new pad, a mansion in Edmonton that was just listed would be for you, boasting not one but three offices.

Built in 2016 and located at 4129 Cameron Heights, the home is listed for a hair under $3,200,000 and offers nearly 6,500 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four balconies, just to name a few of its shining qualities.

It would be perfect for a gaggle of work-from-home folks, with the mansion holding three offices and a huge kitchen complete with two signature waterfall quartz countertop islands, heated porcelain flooring, and remote blinds.

The great room has a tiled glass door fireplace, a 3D ceiling design that opens the place up, and a formal dining area with a lovely view bursting with natural sunlight.

The upper main suite has it all: a breakfast bar, fireplace, stunning ensuite free-standing tub, steam shower, two vanities, a makeup desk, huge closet, private seating area with its balcony, and office space that all faces the river. Not a bad room at all!

The additional three bedrooms in the home all have their own ensuite and private balcony — not a bad way to raise kids if a family nabbed this property, that’s for sure!

The mansion also has a flex room, a kid’s tech station, and the walkout basement is a total party with a gorgeous great room, gym, theatre room, another bedroom, pool, hot tub, wet bar, and a change room.

The listing adds it has a four-car garage, with the lot clocking in at just over 12,100 square feet overlooking the North Saskatchewan River.

Would you be willing to buy this Edmonton mansion that boasts three offices? Let us know in the comments below.