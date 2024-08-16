Oilers still considering all options with Broberg/Holloway: report

The Edmonton Oilers don’t appear to be in a rush when it comes to making decisions on Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

The two young talents both agreed to offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, which caught seemingly everybody in the hockey world off guard. Broberg agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.58 million, while Holloway also signed a two-year deal with a much lower $2.29 million cap hit.

The Oilers, who are roughly $340,000 over the NHL’s maximum salary, have until next Tuesday to decide whether or not to match the offers. They seem to be doing their due diligence, and according to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports, haven’t made up their minds to this point.

“Can confirm Edmonton is still in the early stages on this and have yet to decide in the direction they will take this,” Strickland wrote on X this morning.

Can confirm Edmonton is still in the early stages on this and have yet to decide the direction they will take this. #letsgoOilers #stlblues https://t.co/tacwhbjeyH — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) August 16, 2024

Oilers fans have been pretty split on what decision should be made. Of the two, Broberg seems to have the higher ceiling, though the $4.58 million cap hit required to retain him would be difficult to match, as he was expected to begin the 2024-25 season on their third pairing.

Holloway, meanwhile, has the makings of an impactful NHL player and is coming off of a solid playoff run in which he scored five goals in 25 outings. Based on salary alone, many feel that if the Oilers match only one of the offer sheets, he will be the one they choose to keep around.

The Oilers may choose to match both, though it would require some significant roster changes. Evander Kane and his $5.125 million cap hit are expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve to begin the season, though another player, possibly Cody Ceci or Brett Kulak, would also need to be moved.

While there was always the risk of an offer sheet taking place, few, if anyone, expected the Oilers to have this issue with both players. It’s put them in a bind, which is far from ideal for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.