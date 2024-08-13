Oilers fans have fiery opinions on Broberg/Holloway offer sheets

The Edmonton Oilers are paying the price for their tight salary cap situation, as Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues this morning.

Many had pointed out the risks of this happening this offseason, given that Edmonton sits more than $340,000 over the NHL’s maximum salary cap. No one, however, envisioned one team signing both players.

It’s a very difficult position for the Oilers, as Broberg was given a two-year deal with a $4.58 million cap hit, while Holloway also signed a two-year deal worth $2.29 million per season. Those deals combine for $6.87 million, leaving some Oilers fans to think the friendlier deal in Holloway should be matched while Broberg’s shouldn’t. If that is the route they go, they would receive a second-round pick in return for Broberg.

I can see them keeping Holloway but Broberg is a good as gone. I hate it, but give St Louis credit, getting a Top 4 D for 2nd round pick is unreal work — Scott (@Copperblue1994) August 13, 2024

Oilers need to take the 2nd Broberg is NOT worth that kind of money — Owen Cary (@OwenCary3) August 13, 2024

I like broberg. But ya based on the dollars it would make sense to clear cap space. — RJW (@cll_rjw) August 13, 2024

Walk away from Broberg. Now it’s twice in a relatively short time he has made noise about wanting to leave. The 2nd time it is now more than bluster.

Holloway should be kept.

Whoever stays,will need to mend fences with McDrai who are taking less and putting team first — Paul S (@oiler_head) August 13, 2024

Ya Broberg is gone with that AAV, good job STL — Jonah Hepas (@JonahHepas) August 13, 2024

Others, however, believe Broberg should be matched, in large part because of how much he impressed during the Oilers’ latest playoff run.

Gotta think we match Broberg — x – Commando Pisani (@CommandoPisani) August 13, 2024

Keep Broberg let Holloway go. — Mark Bratrud (@markbratrud) August 13, 2024

Oilers have a way out and can bite STL in the ass while they are at it. Match Broberg.

Let Holloway walk.

Offersheet Jake Neighbors next off-season. — Taggan (@Tagganskya) August 13, 2024

No way. You keep Broberg. — Justin (@WildcatOil) August 13, 2024

Nah. This is easy

Replace Holloway with Savoie. No room on top 6 anyways. Keep young Defenseman. 4.5M sucks but he’s a young D man that we hope becomes a 2nd pair guy and we’re light on D. — Colin (@ColinRandel) August 13, 2024

There is also plenty of frustration amongst Oilers fans who feel both players didn’t show commitment to their team, which has a great opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.

The kids still chose to sign them. This won’t go over well in the room when everyone else is taking a pay cut to keep this team competitive. — Maltsy (@KMalts11) August 13, 2024

Says a lot about Broberg / Holloway commitment to this team — Stan Bowmans Burner (@oiler_fan_) August 13, 2024

The players also had to sign – they’d prefer not competing for a cup i guess. — Gram (@Grammica) August 13, 2024

Why would the players want to leave is the question? They’ll get paid here eventually. — Eric Schmidt (@Sdig14) August 13, 2024

To me, this only makes the blues loook bad and show the players true colors. Offer sheets are a great tool, but most use restraint….as they dont want it to happen to them. The blues are going to be bad for a while…so no worries no one wants their players. — VicRattlehead22 (@VRattlehead22) August 13, 2024

As Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson pointed out this morning, both players could be matched by the Oilers, although it would take some other roster moves to do so. Either way, this is a very difficult situation for the organization and one that has their fan base extremely frustrated.