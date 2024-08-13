SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans have fiery opinions on Broberg/Holloway offer sheets

Aug 13 2024, 4:47 pm
Sergei Belski | Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are paying the price for their tight salary cap situation, as Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues this morning.

Many had pointed out the risks of this happening this offseason, given that Edmonton sits more than $340,000 over the NHL’s maximum salary cap. No one, however, envisioned one team signing both players.

It’s a very difficult position for the Oilers, as Broberg was given a two-year deal with a $4.58 million cap hit, while Holloway also signed a two-year deal worth $2.29 million per season. Those deals combine for $6.87 million, leaving some Oilers fans to think the friendlier deal in Holloway should be matched while Broberg’s shouldn’t. If that is the route they go, they would receive a second-round pick in return for Broberg.

Others, however, believe Broberg should be matched, in large part because of how much he impressed during the Oilers’ latest playoff run.

There is also plenty of frustration amongst Oilers fans who feel both players didn’t show commitment to their team, which has a great opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.

As Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson pointed out this morning, both players could be matched by the Oilers, although it would take some other roster moves to do so. Either way, this is a very difficult situation for the organization and one that has their fan base extremely frustrated.

