Two Oilers players sign offer sheets with Blues in shocking move

The Edmonton Oilers have been hit by a big-time curveball this morning, and new general manager Stan Bowman has a decision to make.

The St. Louis Blues stirred the pot by tendering offer sheets to both Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, forcing Edmonton’s management to come to a quick decision on the players’ respective futures.

We have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton's Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/HgShyE72bU https://t.co/HgShyE72bU — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 13, 2024

Broberg, 23, signed a two-year offer worth $4.58 million per year, which would cost St. Louis a second-round draft pick if Edmonton declines to match.

An eighth-overall draft pick in 2019, Broberg has played 81 games for the Oilers over three seasons, netting two goals and 13 points. Additionally, Broberg has suited up for 20 career playoff games, including 10 during the Oilers’ 2024 Stanley Cup Final run.

Holloway, a 22-year-old forward, signed a two-year offer at $2.29 million per year, requiring a third-round pick as compensation.

The 14th overall draft pick in the 2020 draft is coming off a campaign that saw him net six goals and nine points over 38 games.

In order to meet the offer sheet requirements, the Blues reacquired their 2025 second-round pick and gained a 2026 fifth-round pick in a trade with the Penguins, sending Pittsburgh their 2026 second-round pick and Ottawa’s 2025 third-round pick in return.

Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, the Oilers, who are tight on cap space, have seven days to either match the offers or accept compensation for the two RFAs.

“The Blues will have no further comment until the Oilers have made their decision as to whether to match the terms of either offer or accept the commensurate compensation,” St. Louis said in a press release following the announcement by GM Doug Armstrong.