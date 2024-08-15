As Edmonton Oilers fans are well aware, Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle officially tied the knot on July 27.

Many were excited to see the big day unfold on social media, though the couple did their best to keep things from the public eye in the early going. Pictures and videos are now starting to be released, however, and from what we’re seeing, it looked like an incredible party.

THE CONNOR MCDAVID & LAUREN KYLE WEDDING PICS HAVE BEEN POSTED BY VOGUE AUSTRALIA pic.twitter.com/8I9Vmj5vxd — miranda (@mmirandyy) August 13, 2024

Vogue released several pictures from both the reception and the afterparty; they can be viewed on the Vogue website.

As amazing as those pictures are, it has instead been photos and videos from friends and family in attendance that show just how much fun was had.

Loud Luxury perform a set in the evening, which many fans saw a video of earlier in the day. The Canadian music duo has since uploaded another clip, where McDavid appears to be sitting on Zach Hyman’s shoulders.



McDavid and Lauren also had a pickleball course at the venue, which several guests seemed to enjoy playing. The newlyweds even had custom racquets for use.

shoutout to this guy giving 101% effort at the mcdavid wedding pickleball tournament pic.twitter.com/cWGlVCYz2H — nybu (@mcdrat_) August 15, 2024

Lauren also took to Instagram earlier in the day to release another video featuring the special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

There were some other hilarious photos that were released as well, including one that captured McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl hoisting Lauren up in the air.

Another hilarious photo was posted today on Lauren’s Instagram story, in which Draisaitl appeared to be dejected by the couple’s decision to not have him as the flower girl.

Somebody check in on Draisaitl 💔 pic.twitter.com/8Bx4JdMSXu — BarDown (@BarDown) August 15, 2024

“Discussing why he can’t be the flower girl,” Lauren captioned the photo.

Many prominent individuals attended the event, which was hosted on a nearly 16-acre island in the middle of Lake Muskoka. One who stood out was Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who has represented his nation three times at the Winter Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris)

There are sure to be more photos that surface in the coming days and weeks, which will only reinforce just how beautiful of a wedding this was.