One young Edmonton Oilers fan had his dreams come true over the weekend.

Zachery Dereniowski, also known as MDMotivator on social media, has amassed over five million followers through videos where he helps people in unfortunate situations realize their dreams.

On Saturday, Dereniowski decided to visit Edmonton to help a young man named Omar. Initially, the video starts with Dereniowski offering Omar the choice between a Connor McDavid Oilers jersey or $1,000 in cash. Though tempted by the jersey, Omar chooses the money to help out his mom, who is raising him all by herself.

“I have to help out my mom,” said Omar. “She’s taken care of me my entire life, especially when my dad left.”

This is when Dereniowski revealed that he was giving both the money and jersey to Omar. When asked more about his dreams, Omar said that he had always wanted to go to an Oilers game but that tickets were too expensive.

Luckily for him, the Oilers played the Colorado Avalanche that night and Derweniowski planned to send him to Rogers Place in a Ferrari to watch the game and meet McDavid.

The reaction from Omar was priceless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@mdmotivator)

The Oilers didn’t wind up getting the win, losing 3-2 in OT to a last-second Avalanche goal in the extra frame, but the memories made by Omar are sure to outweigh the result. He did it alongside his mom, who he looks up to.

“My mom has given me everything and I hope I can make her proud one day,” said a smiling Omar with his face painted in Oilers colours.

The video has received quite a reaction from Oil Country, garnering over 112,000 likes and about 1,800 comments on Instagram. Two of those comments came from the official Oilers account as well as Lauren Kyle, McDavid’s fiancee, who both seemed to love the random act of kindness.

The Canadian motivational speaker didn’t just limit his kindness to Edmonton either, as he posted another video a few months ago doing a similar thing for a young Vancouver Canucks fan.