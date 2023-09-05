Oilers make two new additions to their coaching staff

The Edmonton Oilers are injecting some fresh talent into their coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the team announced two new hires in the video department.

The #Oilers announce Noah Segall has been named the club's Video Coach & Mike Fanelli has been hired as Video & Coaching Analytics Coordinator. https://t.co/ueUCF6jB2L — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 5, 2023

Noah Segall, 33, has been named the team’s new video coach, while Mike Fanelli, 28, will take on the role of video and coaching analytics coordinator.

The promotion of Segall, who is no stranger to the Oilers, comes after Edmonton announced that they had parted ways with former video coach Jeremy Coupal back in July after spending seven years in the position.

Segall first joined the organization during the 2022-23 season as a video coordinator, previously occupying the role with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, Bakersfield Condors.

Before his Bakersfield stint, Segall showcased his skills with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers and the Worcester Sharks, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

Filling Segall’s old shoes is Fanelli, a Jacksonville, Florida, native. He joins the Oilers from the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, where he served as an assistant coach.

Fanelli’s resume includes a stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning’s analytics department, contributing to two Stanley Cup victories. He also spent time coaching at the University of South Florida and Bemidji State University.

With a record of 50-23-9 last season, the Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division standings with 109 points, just two shy of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

Highly favoured to go on a deep run, Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the postseason.

But the Oilers ultimately fell in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, with the team aiming to win their first Western Conference Final game since 2006, the last year they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.