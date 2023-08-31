Sam Gagner thrilled to be reuniting with Oilers on PTO

For the third time in his career, Sam Gagner will be wearing Edmonton Oilers colours in October.

The 34-year-old recently inked a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Oilers for training camp this fall. He spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career in Edmonton after being drafted sixth overall in 2007, and then rejoined them for parts of two seasons between 2018 and 2020.

Though by no means a lock to earn a contract, the Oilers do have an internal battle coming up for their fourth-line centre position. If Gagner has himself a solid camp, he does have a legitimate chance at earning a spot on the roster, and seems to be very excited for the opportunity that lies ahead.

“What a summer! Huge thank you to the team Muskoka Hockey for getting me ready after double hip surgery,” Gagner wrote on Instagram.

“There was a ton of work that went into it and the attention to detail from Brady Leavold, Anthony Moore, Kevin Sawka, Bryan Marshall, Regenerative Health Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, and countless others was instrumental in helping me get to this point. Still a lot of work to be done, but I am excited to get out to Edmonton and get going!”

While double hip surgery could be hard to overcome for a player of his age, it is impossible to count someone like Gagner out. This is a player who at many times has appeared to be at the end of his NHL career, but has been able to stick with it and continue getting chances.

Gagner spent this past season with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring eight goals and 14 points in 48 games while averaging just over 12 minutes in ice time. While his offensive game has dwindled in recent years, he remains a very skilled player with a high hockey IQ. As long as his skating isn’t hindered by his recent double hip operation, he could earn himself a league minimum deal.