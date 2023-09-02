The Edmonton Oilers season is quickly approaching, and Bob Stauffer of 630 CHED has released his weekly guest lineup for his Oilers Now show.

As sent out on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mondays will see former Oilers coach Craig MacTavish as the first guest of the week, followed up by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Tuesday will feature two former NHLers, Brian Lawton and Rob Brown, the latter of which serves as an analyst on 630 CHED for Oilers games.

Wednesday’s show will feature Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, followed by another member of Sportsnet, John Shannon. Up first on Thursday’s will be Hockey Night in Canada’s Ron MacLean, followed up with former Oilers tough guy and current analyst Louie DeBrusk. On Friday’s, Seravalli will once again hop on the show and will be followed by another former Oilers tough guy and fan favourite, Georges Laraque.

The one major change to the weekly guests on Oilers Now this year is that instead of appearing on the show in the afternoon slot, they will instead go live from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm MT. Some on X complained about the new slot as they enjoy listening to it while working. The good news for those individuals, however, is that the show is also recorded for podcasts and gets put on all streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The lineup each and every year on Oilers Now is always loaded with talent, and this year’s is no different. Making it even more exciting to tune into for Oilers fans is that it feels as though this could be the year Connor McDavid and company hoist the Stanley Cup, which will make every show that much more fun to tune into. At the very least, they should be a very good regular-season team, making every conversation that much more exciting.