Oilers' McDavid shows off the moves while wakesurfing

A crushing Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final isn’t stopping Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid from enjoying his offseason.

The 27-year-old was recently out boating with his soon-to-be wife, Lauren Kyle. As it turns out, hockey isn’t the only sport McDavid excels in, as he was looking quite good while wakesurfing in a video uploaded by Kyle.



While Oilers fans will enjoy seeing McDavid unwind over the summer months, this video also helps further prove that he isn’t dealing with any serious injury. Once the playoffs had ended, there was a report that said he would need to undergo surgery due to an abdominal issue. That was since dispelled by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, and is quite evident given the video above.

Despite the downtime right now, things will soon get quite busy for McDavid and Kyle. The two got engaged last summer and will be getting married later this month in a wedding that is sure to be attended by plenty of Oilers teammates and wives/girlfriends.

Soon after, it will be back to business for McDavid, who is still looking to capture his first Stanley Cup championship. As close as he and his Oilers teammates were this past season, their opportunity to do so in 2024-25 may be even better.

The Oilers were able to make some major improvements to their roster in free agency, adding some major talent up front with the signings of Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, while shoring up their blue-line depth with the addition of Josh Brown. They were also able to re-sign Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, and Corey Perry.

After this coming season, things could get interesting, as Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard are entering the final year of their respective contracts. While the Oilers are prepared to do everything in their power to bring both back, it remains to be seen whether or not they can do so, making this coming season the most important one yet for this core group.