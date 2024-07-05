The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard aren’t in a big hurry to get a contract extension worked out.

The two sides were able to come to terms on a new deal as of July 1, but, as per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, it’s unlikely they speak about doing so at all this summer.

“I’m told it’s unlikely the Oilers and Evan Bouchard will discuss an extension this summer,” Nugent-Bowman wrote on X.

I’m told it’s unlikely the Oilers & Evan Bouchard (RFA: 2025 w/ arb rights; UFA: 2027) will discuss an extension this summer. EDM — More pressing things to address (GM, Draisaitl, McDavid). Bouchard — High likelihood of building off Norris 5th place & starring in the playoffs. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) July 5, 2024

Late last offseason, the Oilers signed Bouchard to a two-year bridge deal with a $3.9 million cap hit. That’s a decision they are likely regretting, as the 24-year-old exploded with a career-high 82 points in the regular season. He was even better in the playoffs, managing six goals and 32 points in 25 outings.

From the Oilers’ perspective, they likely want to focus specifically on getting Leon Draisaitl — who is also entering the final year of his contract — locked up for the time being. Bouchard will be an RFA once his deal expires, making the timing of a new deal less important.

With the season Bouchard had, many believe he will get north of $10 million per year on his next contract. The Oilers will do everything they can to get him locked up, though with Draisaitl also up next summer, and Connor McDavid the following, whoever their new general manager is will have some very difficult tasks on his hands.