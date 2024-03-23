Oilers make several line changes ahead of exciting game versus Leafs

Despite erupting with five unanswered third-period goals in Thursday’s 8-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has chosen to make some significant changes to his lines.

The Oilers had given Evander Kane a shot on the first line alongside Connor McDavid in hopes of snapping his lengthy goal drought, but it appears that experiment is over. Zach Hyman will remain with McDavid on the top line, and the two will welcome Leon Draisaitl on the left side.

Instead of Draisaitl centering the second line as he has done much of this season, that role will be given to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who will have Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod on his wings. Adam Henrique will slot in as the third-line centre once again, with Kane and Corey Perry on his sides. The fourth line featuring Sam Carrick, Mattias Janmark, and Connor Brown will remain the same, meaning Derek Ryan will spend another game in the press box.

On the back end, Vincent Desharnais has been deemed healthy and ready to go and will replace Troy Stecher in the lineup. Desharnais was banged up after a fight last Saturday against Colorado Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson. He missed the last two games as a result.

Desharnais will play alongside Darnell Nurse, meaning the Evan Bouchard/Mattias Ekholm and Cody Ceci/Brett Kulak pairings will remain intact. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner is expected to make his second straight start between the pipes.

These two teams always seem to have some exciting games, as both possess plenty of skill. William Nylander is currently leading the Leafs in scoring with 91 points through 68 games, but is closely trailed by Auston Matthews, who has a ridiculous 57 goals and 89 points on the season. The Oilers will have to be sure they are on high alert whenever those two are out on the ice.

Tonight’s puck drop in what promises to be a fun game is set for 5:00 pm MT.