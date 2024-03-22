Ekholm scores a pair of beautiful goals as Oilers blowout Sabres

Mattias Ekholm scored a pair of beautiful goals to propel the Edmonton Oilers over the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night.

It was his first two-goal game of the season, growing his total to seven on the year. The big Swede added another assist for good measure. Connor McDavid also played a big part in this one, helping out with four assists of his own. The captain is now at 112 points, which is still behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.

What a rip from Mattias Ekholm 🎯 pic.twitter.com/NkXIGs2hKU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2024

Zach Hyman continued his march toward the 50-goal mark, scoring two goals tonight to give him 48 on the season. He has a chance to hit the 50-goal mark in Toronto this weekend.

Troy Stecher had himself a decent game as well, recording his first point in an Oilers uniform on a third-period Darnell Nurse goal. Ryan McLeod had another goal to make it a touchdown late in the game and, of course, it was Connor Brown getting his second of the year in the dying seconds.

It was a grind to get the result, as the Oilers had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and another 3-2 Sabres lead. The team kept at it until they were able to build up their first lead of the game in the final frame. Edmonton deposited five unanswered goals in the third period to run the Sabres out of the building.

Edmonton now has 88 points on the season with a 42-21-4 record. They end their four-game home stand with a 3-0-1 record and will now embark on a three-game road trip starting against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.