Oilers' AHL affiliate scores goal in most bizarre fashion you'll ever see

The Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors had the hockey gods on their side last night.

Going up against the AHL’s second-placed team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Condors found themselves down 3-2 early in the third period. It looked as though the lead had a chance to be extended, as a referee raised his arm to call a penalty on the Condors while the Firebirds were still in possession of the puck. That’s where the complete madness took over.

John Hayden was carrying the puck behind the Condors net with pressure on him, and tried to feed the point for a scoring opportunity. Neither defenceman was able to get to it, however, resulting in the pass going all the way down the ice and into the empty net. The goal was originally credited to Oilers prospect Raphael Lavoie, but was later given to 27-year-old defenceman Alex Peters for his fifth of the season.

The mishap from the Firebirds wound up proving costly, as the game remained tied at three apiece through regulation, and the Condors wound up taking two points with a victory in the shootout.

“It’s nice to get a weird one,” Condors head coach Colin Chaulk told reporters postgame. “It’s nice to have a bounce go your way, because we felt like we did a pretty good job managing that momentum. Pretty exciting when your goaltending stops every shot in the shootout. Seth [Griffith] does his thing, and here we are with two points.”

It was Olivier Rodrigue between the pipes for the Condors last night, as he picked up his 16th win of the season. With the victory, the Condors’ record improves to 34-22-4 on the season. They have just 12 games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs are set to begin.