Oilers' Kane hits the ice with good friend Cecily at Rogers Place

The heartwarming friendship between Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and Cecily Eklund was showcased once again on Wednesday afternoon.

Eklund, 11, who is in an ongoing battle with brain cancer, was introduced to Kane during the 2021-22 NHL season. The two have since formed a great friendship, which has seen them do many things together, including a trip to Disneyland.

On Wednesday, Cecily was able to go out for a skate at Rogers Place, with Kane helping her move around the ice. The two shared many laughs that were captured on video, which Cecily uploaded to her Instagram account.

“Yesterday was pretty magical,” Cecily wrote. “Ever since my brain tumour, things with balance like skating are not as easy for me. But that’s okay, I think I have a pretty good teacher now. Thanks for loving me [Evander] and not letting me fall.”

On top of the great times they have spent together, Kane has also been there for Cecily when she needs it the most. The Oilers forward was sure to attend one of her cancer scan days this offseason and has opened up his home for the entire Eklund family to stay at whenever she needs to be near Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.

While Kane has been fantastic in an off-ice regard during his time in Edmonton, he has been just as good on. The 32-year-old is having another very solid season with the Oilers, as he currently has 11 goals and 20 points through 21 games. His physicality has been on display as well, as he leads the Oilers with 44 penalty minutes.

After a slow start to the season, the Oilers are beginning to turn things around, much to the delight of Cecily and the rest of the fan base. They will look to win their fourth straight game this evening as they are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 6:00 pm MT.