Edmonton Oilers fans may soon see goaltender Jack Campbell back between the pipes.

The veteran was sent down to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors earlier this month after another slow start with the Oilers. Since then, Campbell has appeared in six AHL games and has a 2-4-0 record while putting up a .894 save percentage.

On the surface, those aren’t encouraging numbers. Campbell’s first three games in the AHL went just about as badly as they could – he allowed 13 goals on 72 shots. At the time, it seemed like a path back to the NHL was unlikely, but things might be starting to change.

Campbell’s most recent stretch of play hasn’t been all that terrible. He shut out the Henderson Silver Knights 2-0 last week and has posted a very good .944 save percentage in his last three starts with the Condors.

This may be enough for the Oilers to give the 31-year-old another shot at performing at the NHL level, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman in the latest edition of his 32 Thoughts column.

“Jack Campbell is scheduled to play Wednesday night for AHL Bakersfield and then this weekend,” Friedman wrote. “If he plays well, it is possible he gets his call-back.”

Despite being on a three-game winning streak, the Oilers are in desperate need of another NHL goalie on their roster. Sophomore goalie Stuart Skinner has been putting up better results of late, but the team lacks a proper backup goalie to give the 25-year-old some rest between starts. Since Campbell was sent to the AHL, Skinner has started in nine of the 10 games that Edmonton has played.

The team has Calvin Pickard acting as Skinner’s current backup, and while he hasn’t performed terribly, it is clear that the coaching staff doesn’t have a lot of faith in him starting games.

This also comes as rumours swirl around the team potentially making a trade for another goalie. Oilers scouts have reportedly been watching the Columbus Blue Jackets this week, possibly signalling interest in goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

The Oilers are in Winnipeg tonight to take on the Jets but then have an extended five-day break, which could present the ideal opportunity to either make a trade or call Campbell back up to the team.