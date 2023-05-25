Kane shows up for Oilers fan "bestie" Cecily on cancer scan day

While Evander Kane has had a significant impact on the ice for the Edmonton Oilers since joining the team midway through the 2021-22 season, it is his kindness off of it that has made him a fan favourite of Cecily Eklund’s.

Cecily, who is a “childhood cancer awareness warrior and philanthropist,” has formed a bond with Kane over the last year. The two spend plenty of time together, as the 31-year-old has Cecily and her family stay at his home for a closer destination to the hospital whenever she needs treatment.

As she continues her unfortunate yet brave journey with brain cancer, Cecily shared an update this week from the hospital. While those trips are certainly never easy, she made it clear that having Kane by her side made the day much more enjoyable.

“Scan day is way less scary and way more funny when your bestie comes along,” Cecily captioned a picture with Kane on her Instagram story.

In a separate Instagram post on Cecily’s profile, she put out a video saying just how much it helps her when Kane is around.

“It’s not as scary when you don’t have to do it alone. Thank you Evander for being with me at my scan and helping me with my summer dream bucket list.”

Aside from accompanying her at times during her hospital visits, Kane also helped Cecily attend several Oilers games this season. In late February, she was even able to do an intermission interview with Kane and Gene Principe, during which time she shared her own heartwarming motto about kindness.

“You don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be super smart, you just have to be kind,” a smiling Cecily said.

Cecily has displayed that kindness for a long time now, helping the Oilers to promote the Ben Stelter Fund. This fund was created in honour of Ben Stelter, another young Oilers fan who lost his battle cancer last August. Cecily has since befriended Stelter’s sisters, and through her own promotions has helped raise over $65,000 towards the Ben Stelter Fund.