Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl reveals hilarious nickname for his stick

No, the stick used by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl isn’t illegal.

And yes, he does have a nickname for the oversized paddle.

Draisaitl, talking to the NHL on TNT crew prior to puck drop against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night, answered a series of rapid-fire questions from the likes of Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Paul Bissonnette.

His stick might’ve stolen the show, though.

“That blade on your stick, is there a nickname for it? It seems extremely oversized and in fact illegal,” Bissonnette questioned in the closing clip of the interview.

“It is legal,” Draisaitl emphasized. “But I do call it the ‘burger flipper’ every once in a while. I think it flips a nice burger.”

Leon Draisaitl addresses the Jacob Trouba incident and why he nicknamed his stick "The Burger Flipper" 😂⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2R2WtUaRjT — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) December 1, 2022

It’s certainly been guilty of a few nifty dishes.

He is tied for fifth in the NHL with 21 helpers and sits tied for second in overall scoring with Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars at 36 points. Oilers teammate Connor McDavid leads the league with 41 points (18 goals, 41 assists).

Draisaitl credited his backhand with some of that production when asked by Tocchet whether it was “a skill you worked at as a young kid because it’s amazing how fast and hard you can pass on your backhand.”

“It’s just something I’ve taken big pride in,” Draisaitl said. “My dad used to always tell me it’s another weapon in any situation, really. I try to use it to my advantage and sometimes it works better than others.”

Something that doesn’t work for Draisaitl, however, is McDavid’s hot tub.

That gem was revealed by another Bissonnette gem that created a knee-slapping response.

“The fans are wondering, have you ever had a soak in Connor McDavid’s hot tub?” he questioned.

“No, I don’t go in there. I try to stay away from it,” Draisaitl said.

“I don’t know how much of a problem it is. He’s too healthy for me. He does all the little things right, so I try to stay away from it.”