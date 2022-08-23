Oilers jersey leak? Tweaked Oil Gear logo pops up on NHL website

The Oil Gear logo is reportedly making a comeback next season, with a twist.

The popular former alternate Edmonton Oilers logo will be part of the team’s new Reverse Retro jersey next season, TSN’s Tom Gazzola reported in March. Gazzola said at the time that the jersey could feature new colours.

Well, this certainly qualifies.

Oilers Reverse Retro 2.0 logo. Shout-out to @Peterf_94 for catching it. https://t.co/5oZmTDsE6L — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) August 23, 2022

An Oilers T-shirt has appeared on the NHL’s official online store featuring the Oil Gear logo with updated colours.

Is it a preview of the new Reverse Retro look for next season?

The original Oil Gear jersey, designed by legendary comic book artist and writer Todd McFarlane, was navy, silver, and white. It debuted as a third jersey for the Oilers in 2001 and remained in the team’s rotation until 2007.

“A lot of fans have been asking for this jersey to come back, and I think this is a good move by the team to bring it back,” Gazzola told Daily Hive earlier this year.

The NHL introduced the Reverse Retro jersey concept for the first time during the 2020-21 season. All 32 teams will reportedly be introducing new Reverse Retro designs, with jersey leaks appearing to emerge for other teams, including the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.