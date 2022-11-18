Oilers demote Puljujarvi and promote Janmark as part of line overhaul

Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark is moving on up.

Janmark, who has one assist in three games this season, is likely to flank Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman as a newly formed top unit when the Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

“I can’t talk enough about those players,” Janmark told reporters after practice Friday. “I’ve been playing with some good players before, obviously not maybe at this level, but you try to bring the same game that brought you up there, but also you’ve got to adjust because I’m not the best player on that line so you have to adjust to how they’re doing but also you’ve got to bring your best game.

Oilers today: Janmark-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Kostin-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Shore-Ryan Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Murray-Barrie

Niemelainen Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 18, 2022

“It’s an adjustment level, so we’ll see how that goes, but you want to try to play your game but you need to play to their strengths.”

Janmark, 29, was signed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the summer. He cleared waivers and was assigned to the minors after training camp, but was recalled to Edmonton after Evander Kane sustained a gruesome wrist slash.

“It’s been very short, only a couple days here, but I also think sometimes that comfort level, if you don’t really have it, you can play better off of it, too,” Janmark said. “Trying to get comfortable here, but trying to maintain that uncomfortness and try to bring that in my game.”

"We’re continuing to try to find that little bit extra in order to improve on a daily basis." Jay speaks to the media after Friday practice as the team prepares to face the Golden Knights tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/DG25SHgBvD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 18, 2022

Jesse Puljujarvi, who has patrolled the right side with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins the past five games, has been dropped to the third line with left-wing Klim Kostin and pivot Ryan McLeod.

Puljujarvi, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Edmonton this summer, has just three points (one goal, two assists) and is a minus-seven in 17 games this season. He had one point, an assist, beside McDavid over the past five games.

He’s been the frequent subject of trade rumours dating back to last season.

Kane is expected to miss three-to-four months because of his injury, and forward Kailer Yamamoto is also currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Here’s a look at the Oilers’ new configuration:

Forwards

Mattias Janmark — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Klim Kostin — Ryan McLeod — Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Defence

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Ryan Murray — Tyson Barrie

Goalies