SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers demote Puljujarvi and promote Janmark as part of line overhaul

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Nov 18 2022, 8:22 pm
Oilers demote Puljujarvi and promote Janmark as part of line overhaul
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark is moving on up.

Janmark, who has one assist in three games this season, is likely to flank Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman as a newly formed top unit when the Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

“I can’t talk enough about those players,” Janmark told reporters after practice Friday. “I’ve been playing with some good players before, obviously not maybe at this level, but you try to bring the same game that brought you up there, but also you’ve got to adjust because I’m not the best player on that line so you have to adjust to how they’re doing but also you’ve got to bring your best game.

“It’s an adjustment level, so we’ll see how that goes, but you want to try to play your game but you need to play to their strengths.”

Janmark, 29, was signed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the summer. He cleared waivers and was assigned to the minors after training camp, but was recalled to Edmonton after Evander Kane sustained a gruesome wrist slash.

“It’s been very short, only a couple days here, but I also think sometimes that comfort level, if you don’t really have it, you can play better off of it, too,” Janmark said. “Trying to get comfortable here, but trying to maintain that uncomfortness and try to bring that in my game.”

Jesse Puljujarvi, who has patrolled the right side with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins the past five games, has been dropped to the third line with left-wing Klim Kostin and pivot Ryan McLeod.

Puljujarvi, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Edmonton this summer, has just three points (one goal, two assists) and is a minus-seven in 17 games this season. He had one point, an assist, beside McDavid over the past five games.

He’s been the frequent subject of trade rumours dating back to last season.

Kane is expected to miss three-to-four months because of his injury, and forward Kailer Yamamoto is also currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Here’s a look at the Oilers’ new configuration:

Forwards

  • Mattias Janmark — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
  • Klim Kostin — Ryan McLeod — Jesse Puljujarvi
  • Dylan Holloway — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Defence

  • Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
  • Ryan Murray — Tyson Barrie

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Jack Campbell
Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.