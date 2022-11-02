"F*cking phenomenal": Draisaitl continues to love rambunctious Oilers fans

Life is good for Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

How good?

“F*cking phenomenal,” Draisaitl said in a post-game ice-level interview with Chelsea Bird about the fan support at their home barn after the Oilers celebrated a fifth-straight win by dispatching the Nashville Predators 7-4 in a wild affair.

HE SAID THE LINE pic.twitter.com/9Yez3uhEYq — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) November 2, 2022

The profanity-punchline is a call-back for Draisaitl, who hasn’t been shy to show a little candidness in his fondness for the Oilers faithful.

One just needs to go back to March, after all.

“Well you guys are f*cking phenomenal, so… there, I said it,” Draisaitl said after a six-game winning streak last March.

Turn back the clock to 2020 to catch it again, when the Edmonton club used a little Draisaitl enthusiasm in a marketing pitch to draw an even larger crowd.

“Come be @%&#!$ phenomenal,” the Oilers tweeted March 3, 2020, in response to what might stand as Draisaitl’s first F-bomb on air.

Draisaitl’s latest enthusiasm is certainly warranted.

Five straight wins will do that.

“We’re playing with confidence,” he said prior to dropping the latest F-bomb on Tuesday night. “Obviously we would’ve liked to keep the goals against down a little bit, but scored seven. Good win for us.”

Edmonton sits second in the Pacific Division with 14 points by way of a 7-3-0 record — four points back of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights, who have played one more game.

The Oilers are two up on the Seattle Kraken, who have also played one more game. The Calgary Flames sit fifth, four points back with two games at hand.

“Maybe not the first couple games, not the start that we wanted or expected, but we’re finding our game and finding our legs a little bit,” Draisaitl said in a postgame interview. “We’re a lot to handle for teams when we skate, play our game, and stick within our structure. It’s coming along.”