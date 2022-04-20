Oilers donate $2 million to KidSport to help Alberta's youth play hockey

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is hoping to help grow the game in the community.

In a big way.

With a massive donation.

The group announced a $2 million donation to the KidSport program Tuesday.

“Imagine hearing your friends at school talk about their hockey game over the weekend, knowing you will never have the chance to play in one,” said Corey Smith, EOCF board chair. “The reality is that hockey is expensive, and for many families, it just isn’t possible.

“That’s why we are excited to partner with KidSport to help alleviate the cost of playing hockey for kids from underrepresented groups. With this donation, we will ensure that Canada’s game is within reach for all kids.”

The donation will fund KidSport’s Hockey Assist Program, through which qualified kids in Alberta from Red Deer north will have their full registration fees covered and access to no-cost equipment to play the sport.

The average cost of a minor hockey registration fee in the region is $750 per season.

“It is important to recognize the leadership that the EOCF is demonstrating by investing back into the hockey community to grow the game of hockey in Oil Country,” Greg Ingalls, Executive Director at KidSport Alberta, said.

“It is unfortunate that the game has become financially inaccessible to many families. This strategic partnership with KidSport will ensure that low-income, Indigenous, and new Canadian kids are able to play. Our 25 local KidSport chapters are collaborating with local minor hockey associations to grow the game in their community.

The Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta is going to help us get more Indigenous kids playing and Hockey Alberta has played a huge role in connecting everyone in the hockey community. This project is truly a team effort to get more kids playing hockey in Oil Country.”

For more information on the Oil Country Hockey Assist program, please visit kidsportHAP.ca.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has contributed over $66 million to charitable organizations and minor hockey programs across Oil Country since 2001. The EOCF focuses on programs aimed at vulnerable populations in the community, as well as youth hockey programming with a goal to increase the participation of underrepresented groups.