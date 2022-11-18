Oilers will host family of Ben Stelter as part of Hockey Fights Cancer night

The Edmonton Oilers will host the family of Ben Stelter and other families battling cancer as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday.

Ben became an iconic Oilers superfan who touched the hockey world before passing away in August after a courageous fight with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Edmonton is also partnering with the Terry Fox Foundation for the November 19 game, with proceeds from sales of a special edition Hockey Fights Cancer toque during the game, and the Oilers Mega 50/50 helping support the Terry Fox Foundation’s cancer research projects in Alberta.

“Oil Country is still hurting from the loss of Ben Stelter, and there is not a single family that has not been affected by cancer in some way — many who have lost kids just like Ben,” Corey Smith, board chair of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“Finding a cure continues to be hockey’s most important fight, and supporting the Terry Fox Foundation’s cancer research efforts through the Oilers Mega 50/50 is one more step towards achieving Terry Fox’s dream — a world without cancer.”

Ben’s enthusiasm warmed hearts both in Edmonton and around the hockey world.

He started as a Scotiabank Skater on March 25 and extended as the Oilers won 10 straight games with him in attendance. Ben also had his own hockey card developed alongside captain Connor McDavid and was an icon as Edmonton reached the Western Conference Final this past spring.

The Stelter family will be one present alongside a number of Oil Country kids and families currently battling cancer. Kirsten Fox, Terry Fox’s niece, will also be performing the ceremonial puck drop.

“We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for supporting cancer research with proceeds from their Hockey Fights Cancer event,” said Michael Mazza, executive director of the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Terry was one of the greatest Canadian athletes of all time and continues to be an inspiration for players, so this support is meaningful in many ways and will have a great impact on patients and families facing cancer.”

Hockey Fights Cancer, started in 1998, is a joint NHL/NHLPA initiative to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The game will feature its signature lavender colour, which will be on display on rink boards, players’ sticks, and special warmup jerseys, which will be auctioned off at a later date.

Coaches, bench staff, and broadcasters will also wear lavender ribbons and Hockey Fights Cancer pins, and “I FIGHT FOR” cards will be distributed for fans to personalize and hold up during the pre-game ceremony.