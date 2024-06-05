Those hoping to get tickets for any Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final games at Rogers Place needed to have quick fingers to do so.

All three of the Oilers’ home games versus the Florida Panthers — Game 3 on June 13, Game 4 on June 15, and Game 6 on June 21 — sold out in a matter of minutes. Safe to say, Edmontonians are quite excited for what is to come over these next few weeks.

The first two games in Edmonton are guaranteed to happen, though it remains to be seen whether or not Game 6 will need to be played. Given how talented both these two teams are, however, it feels that this series has the potential to go the distance.

These aren’t the only Oilers tickets that have quickly sold out, either. Rogers Place will be hosting indoor viewing parties when the games take place in Florida. Game 1 has already sold out, while there are limited seats remaining for Game 2, all of which are selling for $20.

For Oilers fans who weren’t able to get their hands on tickets for any of the three home games, there will be outdoor parties taking place at the Ice District. The atmosphere at those parties has been outstanding, making it a great experience for anyone who wishes to attend during this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

There is still some time before this series gets underway, which is only increasing the excitement amongst hockey fans. Game 1 is set to take place on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT. Game 2 will be played on Monday, with puck drop once again getting underway at 6 pm MT.