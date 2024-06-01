SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers watch parties were electric during Game 5 win over Stars

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 1 2024, 4:08 pm
Oilers watch parties were electric during Game 5 win over Stars

Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars may have taken place south of the border, but that doesn’t mean Rogers Place was empty.

Oilers fans packed both Rogers Place for last night’s watch party, and they were given a show. Thanks in large part to a two-goal performance from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers were able to pull off a 3-1 victory to take a 3-2 series lead. As you’d imagine, the crowd in Edmonton was absolutely loving it.

Rogers place wasn’t the only venue Oilers fans gathered in large numbers to watch last night’s game, either. Many decided to pile into the Moss Pit, which wound up being quite the party itself thanks to the final result.

The final result wasn’t the only thing being celebrated, either, as a couple got married while the game was underway.

As wild as the celebrations were in Edmonton last night, Sunday has a chance to be even crazier. Game 6 will be played at Rogers Place, and, with a win, the Oilers will punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. It would mark the first time they have done so since 2006.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop