Game 5 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars may have taken place south of the border, but that doesn’t mean Rogers Place was empty.

Oilers fans packed both Rogers Place for last night’s watch party, and they were given a show. Thanks in large part to a two-goal performance from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers were able to pull off a 3-1 victory to take a 3-2 series lead. As you’d imagine, the crowd in Edmonton was absolutely loving it.

Watch Party approves of game five win. pic.twitter.com/i3Rj2ra637 — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) June 1, 2024

Let’s go Oilers! This is a watch party haha wish I could be at a real game.. $SNEK can make dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/OnAn2WNn5G — $cows 🥩Vault 183 $kalyna 🐍🎲 (@farmboycrypto) June 1, 2024

Rogers place wasn’t the only venue Oilers fans gathered in large numbers to watch last night’s game, either. Many decided to pile into the Moss Pit, which wound up being quite the party itself thanks to the final result.

What a win for the #Oilers in #Dallas!! Edmonton takes game 5 with a final score of 3-1.

Game 6 back home at Rogers Place, could be the night for #LetsGoOilers to book their place in the Stanley Cup Finals!! pic.twitter.com/uXKo87HQ4C — Around The Rinks (@AroundTheRinks_) June 1, 2024

The final result wasn’t the only thing being celebrated, either, as a couple got married while the game was underway.

PEOPLE JUST GOT MARRIED AT RHE MOSS PIT?? THERE WAS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THEM pic.twitter.com/UxJWmBCE8v — x – mii ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@RyanMcLeoder) June 1, 2024

As wild as the celebrations were in Edmonton last night, Sunday has a chance to be even crazier. Game 6 will be played at Rogers Place, and, with a win, the Oilers will punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. It would mark the first time they have done so since 2006.