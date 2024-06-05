Vibes are at an all-time high for Edmonton Oilers fans as they prepare to watch their team play in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers were able to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 victory in Game 6 versus the Dallas Stars. Now, they will take the Florida Panthers in search of their first Stanley Cup win since 1990.

The first two games of this series will take place in Florida, but that doesn’t mean fans in Edmonton won’t be out and about to take in the action. In fact, the indoor watch party at Rogers Place for Game 1 has already sold out.

Tickets for the indoor watch parties have been raised from $5 to $20, but that doesn’t seem to have deterred Oilers fans in the slightest. There are only a few tickets left for purchase for Game 2, which is still six nights away.

Game 3, meanwhile, will be played at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Tickets for that outing are set to go on sale at noon MT today, and based on what we’re seeing with the watch parties, should sell out in a hurry. They certainly won’t be cheap, as the lowest ticket price available ahead of Game 6 versus the Stars was $399.69.

While this series features two teams who were both considered Stanley Cup contenders before the start of the 2023-24 season, most are favouring the Panthers, who lost in last year’s Final, to come out victorious. In a recent article published on NHL.com, 10 of 15 writers predicted that the Panthers will be hoisting the Stanley Cup later this month.