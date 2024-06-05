Photos from the Oilers '06 Cup run have us feeling SO nostalgic

The Edmonton Oilers are in the midst of a historic run to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years, and an Instagram account offers a nostalgic glimpse into the last time the Oilers made it this far in the playoffs.

Edmonton has been absolutely buzzing as the Oilers attempt to become the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup in more than 30 years. The last time the team made it this far was in 2006, and the fan base was just as electric then as they are today.

The Instagram page @06cuprun began posting photos in 2022, when the Oilers made it to the Western Conference Final, ultimately losing to the Colorado Avalanche that year. It hasn’t been active in some time, but these photos are just too good not to share.

Here are some of the scenes from Whyte Avenue in 2006, when the “Blue Mile” was in full force.

The page also has plenty of shots from around the old Northlands Coliseum, the Oilers’ former home that is set to be demolished in 2025.

We also love this photo of two fans painted head to toe in Oilers blue, and the Nexopia banner (a popular social media site in Western Canada at the time) in the bottom corner is giving us a double dose of nostalgia.

We wonder what all of these people are up to now.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 6 pm MT.