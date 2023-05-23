Edmonton man charged after being rescued from a fire evacuation zone

An Edmonton man who had to be rescued following a failed attempt to avoid a fire evacuation zone checkpoint has been charged, according to police.

According to Fox Creek RCMP, they were notified on May 19 that a man had become stranded northwest of Fox Creek after attempting to use a gravel road to evade a checkpoint.

The large truck he was driving became stuck in the mud, and he became surrounded by the wildfire burning in the area.

“Due to the active fire in the area, it was deemed unsafe for first responders to enter the area,” RCMP said in a release.

“A forestry helicopter attended the location and was able to airlift the male out to safety.”

On May 20, Fox Creek RCMP charged Gurnoor Singh, a resident of Edmonton, with common nuisance.

“Alberta RCMP continue to be deployed with specialized units to assist with public safety and crime reduction efforts during these fires. Incidents like these only serve to put unnecessary strain on all first responders while threatening the safety of our communities,” said Staff Sergeant Neal Fraser.

Singh was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Fox Creek court on July 24, 2023.