10 summer leagues we want to try at the Edmonton Sport and Social Club
If you’re looking for something to do this summer while making some great friends, look no further than the Edmonton Sport and Social Club (ESSC).
Registration for summer leagues is now open, and there are a TON of sports to check out. There are even weekly fitness classes if that is more your thing.
Here are 10 sports we would love to check out this summer.
Beach Volleyball
Nothing says summer quite like an afternoon at the beach volleyball court. With the sun shining and the sand between your toes, what more could you really ask for!?
Starts: July 4
Pickleball
Pickleball has wholly taken over the world and if you haven’t tried it before, this summer is your chance.
Starts: July 4
Yard Games
This will be a fun one because Yard Games is exactly what it sounds like. Each week, play games such as cornhole, oversized “beer” pong, JanJam, Beersbe, and many more.
Starts: July 9
Kickball
Kickball is a classic outdoor sport that we all remember from our school days. So why not get a little taste of nostalgia this summer by signing up for a kickball league?
Starts: July 5
Tennis
Tennis is a total-body exercise that promotes cooperation and communication. Grab a teammate or sign up as an individual; it’ll be a fantastic time, regardless!
Starts: July 4
Outdoor Soccer
Most games are played on fields smaller than a full-sized pitch, allowing for fast-paced matches, greater player involvement, and easier team recruitment. The Outdoor Soccer Leagues are a fantastic way to play soccer, meet new people, and enjoy some friendly competition.
Starts: July 3
Flag Football
Flag Football with ESSC is a non-contact, fun-first league, which is perfect for those football lovers who are trying to avoid injuries while still having a blast.
Starts: July 5
Slo-Pitch
Slo-Pitch baseball is one of ESSC’s largest leagues, with over 450 teams participating each year. While waiting for your turn to bat in the dugout, no doubt you’ll make some friends quickly with this sport.
Starts: July 4
Spikeball
Spikeball is a fast-paced, high-energy game that is totally taking over right now. Check out this video from Spikeball Inc. to get a feel of the pace of this exciting game.
Starts: July 5
Ultimate Frisbee
The best elements of basketball, soccer, and football are combined in ultimate frisbee. There’s a skill division for you whether you already have a variety of disc throws under your belt or you’re still working on your first “huck.”
Starts: July 4
The deadline to register for a league is June 14. You can register for a sport or check out some of ESSC’s other options here.