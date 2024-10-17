You’d be wrong if you thought you had heard the last of Kait Flynn, the notorious flasher during last year’s Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup run.

Despite initially responding with horror that such a moment was caught on video and went viral, Flynn has now embraced her newfound fame. She has appeared on multiple podcasts to discuss the moment, including Spittin Chiclets, and has even signed on with Playboy to do various model shoots.

The latter development has made a bigger impact on her day-to-day life. Flynn recently sat down with Playboy to do a brief Q&A about how her life has changed since becoming a model.

“I’ve never had just f*ck you money,” Flynn said candidly. “I’ve not been dumb with the money, I’m not out partying like a rock star or anything. I bought a pickup [with] cash.”

Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm 🏒 The @EdmontonOilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with Kait cheering them on, they’re unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club ⛸️ https://t.co/4fBVI2vHDQ pic.twitter.com/Kt2nSpkRCX — Playboy (@Playboy) June 21, 2024

The newfound cash-stream also hasn’t led Flynn astray from her northern Alberta roots. Though she now models part-time for Playboy, she is still working her day job in the oil sands.

That isn’t to say there have been no changes to her day-to-day.

“I’m still living the exact same life that I was living. Just a little more lavishly, I guess,” Flynn explained. “I’m still the exact same person. I just have a way lower tolerance for bullshit.

“I’m like, ‘You don’t like me? F*ck you then.’ There’s mean girls in everybody’s life, but now they comment publicly on my Instagram and stuff.”

Flynn has now cemented herself in the public eye of both Oilers and hockey fans at large. In the moments after her viral moment last season, her social media following blew up, with her X account currently at 45,600 followers, while she has amassed a following of 70,400 on Instagram.

It’s not clear whether or not she has been able to attend any Oilers games so far this season. Considering the team’s tough start, it may be a good idea for her to make an appearance sooner rather than later.