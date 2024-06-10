Infamous Oilers flasher tried to get video taken off the internet

The infamous flasher who went viral at an Edmonton Oilers playoff game has finally broken her silence.

In an appearance on the latest Spittin Chiclets podcast, the flasher, who was only identified as “Kate,” told her side of the story regarding the incident. According to her, she did this at a live game and not a watch party, which was the initial story, and she tried to get the video removed from social media.

Kate was successful at getting the initial video taken down but was unable to stop an onslaught of accounts from reposting it.

“Still trying to be in the witness protection program a little here,” she told the Spittin Chiclets crew. “It’s been a long couple [days]… [I saw the video] that night and I was on Twitter and I can’t even remember [the account name].

“I got it removed, I reported it and I was like ‘Okay it’s gone, we dealt with it,’ and then, on Friday night, it came back with a vengeance. It was not someone I was with [that filmed the video].”

The interview itself was kind of awkward and uncomfortable to watch. The Spittin Chiclets crew routinely doubts that the lady is the one from the video and right after Kate explains that she tried to get the video taken down, Paul Bissonnette launches into a question regarding whether her breasts are real or not.

She added that she didn’t plan the moment and it was most likely motivated by a combination of a light appetite and a lot of alcohol.

“The handful of Cheezies I ate all day and the eight Trulys I drank in the first period, it was definitely inspiring,” Kate explained.

The most popular version of the video on social media has garnered millions of views and has prompted offers from porn sites. Kate says she isn’t interested in any of those kinds of offers and says that, while it’s gone viral, she hasn’t gotten harassed too much about it.

“Only people I’ve actually known have actually asked about it, only one person has said something,” Kate said.

Having a video like that of yourself go viral without your consent or prior knowledge cannot be an easy thing to go through. By going through the effort to report and remove the original video, it’s clear that this was not her intention when she made this spontaneous decision.

It does, however, seem like she is taking things in stride a little bit and it doesn’t appear to have affected her relationships with others in her life too drastically. Hopefully, she can come out of the public eye no worse for wear.