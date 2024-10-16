He may have scored the overtime winner, but last night’s game was anything but smooth sailing for Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl had been off to a slow start this season, entering last night’s game versus the Philadelphia Flyers with just one point through three outings. He appears to have snapped out of that funk following a two-point showing in last night’s overtime victory, though there was a point in the game where he appeared to be benched by head coach Kris Knoblauch.

A few rotations here without Draisaitl on the ice. Sitting middle of bench next to D. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 16, 2024

Prior to the benching, Draisaitl not only had a few shifts where he appeared disengaged, but also took a very unnecessary cross-checking penalty late in the second period. To his credit, he stepped up afterward, but didn’t seem too chatty with the media when asked if Knoblauch did indeed sit him for a brief period.

“You’d have to ask him that,” Draisaitl said.

"We're scratching for some points here early on. Any point we can get is big & it was nice to come back & win the game." Leon Draisaitl talked with the media following tonight's #Oilers overtime victory over the Flyers. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/WjKz1D04zq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 16, 2024

Most Oilers fans on social media seemed to think this was a great decision from Knoblauch, as Draisaitl’s effort level has been questioned at times early on this season. It goes to show that the second-year head coach is holding everybody accountable, regardless of salary or talent level.

Draisaitl also deserves credit, as he seemed to receive the message well and went on to show why he is regarded as one of the game’s best players. He also took full accountability for his penalty near the end of the second period.

“Yeah, it’s an unnecessary penalty on my behalf,” he admitted.

Despite their season only being four games in, this win was a big one for the Oilers, as concern was starting to begin after three straight losses. They aren’t out of the weeds just yet but have an opportunity to build on the victory tomorrow night in their first road game of the year versus the Nashville Predators.