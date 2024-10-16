McDavid reveals reason behind bizarre ketchup "phobia"

Connor McDavid may be the greatest hockey player of his generation, but he is still susceptible to some strange phobias like the rest of us.

After Amazon’s FaceOff documentary on the NHL revealed that the Edmonton Oilers captain has an affliction to ketchup at the dinner table, many hockey fans wondered what the reason was for McDavid’s hatred of the popular tomato-based condiment.

Luckily, ex-NHLer turned ESPN commentator PK Subban was able to get to the bottom of this question, asking McDavid himself following Tuesday night’s 4-3 OT win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

“The ketchup thing is a funny thing,” McDavid laughed. “My brother and I both, just grew up that way, it’s more of a phobia, I wish I could tell you more about it, I don’t know why it is that way.”

McDavid, being an elite athlete and all, probably doesn’t eat a lot of foods that require ketchup anyway as it’s a condiment often paired with comfort foods that aren’t always the best for a person’s health.

Still, even the healthiest athletes are prone to break their strict dietary restrictions from time to time. While some may dip into the world of cheeseburgers and fries, McDavid revealed that his cheat meal is not in the realm of fast foods.

“I got a real sweet tooth,” McDavid admitted. “I love candy, licorice, that kind of stuff, that would definitely be the go-to cheat.”

When you play hockey as well as McDavid does, you’re entitled to be picky about what you put into your body daily. While ketchup is certainly a strange thing for McDavid to be so adverse to, when you put up the kind of numbers that he does, nobody will doubt the process he goes through to get to the level he’s at.

We just have to hope the Oilers don’t have an annual team hot dog BBQ.