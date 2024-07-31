Viral Oilers flasher initially ghosted Playboy offer

Life has been busy for Playboy model Kait Flynn after she rose to viral fame for flashing at an Edmonton Oilers playoff game back in June — but she almost ghosted her biggest opportunity.

The Grande Prairie native recently appeared on the highly popular Off the Vine podcast hosted by Leduc-born celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe (formerly of The Bachelor), where the two chatted about Flynn’s rise to fame.

One of the topics that Bristowe asked about was Flynn joining forces with Playboy and releasing official collections after rising to internet fame. Playboy reached out to her through social media and Flynn says she almost completely ignored the message.

“Playboy messaged me and I ignored [it],” Flynn said. “For like, days, I’m like ‘Who is this freak pretending to be Playboy?’ then I sent it to my friend and she was like ‘That’s a real person you’re ignoring, like [it’s] actually Playboy, you need to do this.'”

She also recounted the story of the initial flashing at the Oilers game. We already knew she was helped along by a bit of alcohol, but Flynn also revealed that flashing is nothing new to her, she was just never caught on video doing so before.

“There was no real inspiration, I drank like eight Trulys in the first period and did not eat all day,” laughed Flynn. “I’ve flashed a million f*cking times, if I’m being honest, it’s just something I do.

“I didn’t think twice about it.”

That moment kickstarted an avalanche of attention for Flynn, and not just from Oilers fans. She initially tried to get the video removed from social media, but once she realized it was there to stay, she recorded a message to her haters and decided to lean into it.

Flynn was candid with her answer when asked if she had any regrets.

“I am happy with the way things are going in my bank account,” she said with a laugh. “The attention has been overwhelming to the max, it’s not ever who I am. I’ve never really had a social media presence.”

Flynn currently has upwards of 70,000 followers on Instagram and more than 45,000 on X.

With this type of internet fame, she started to get a lot of attention from people on social media, particularly men sending her unsavoury messages. When asked if she could divulge what some of those messages included, Flynn did not disappoint.

“I also did have someone buy my jeans that I was going to throw, for a jean kink, he wanted me to wear them,” she said. “At first, I was trying hard to be nice to everyone… they’re mostly nice, for every mean one, there are probably five nice ones.

“I have so many feet people, we literally did so many feet pictures this weekend [with Playboy].”

It’s not the typical way to get famous on the internet, but it appears Flynn is living her best life because of it.