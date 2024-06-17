Legendary Oilers flasher speaks and says "f*ck you" to her haters

The legendary Edmonton Oilers fan who went viral for flashing the crowd after a goal has sent a clear message to her haters.

After weeks of anonymity, a recent appearance on a highly popular Spittin’ Chiclets podcast thrust her into the spotlight. During that spot, she identified herself as Kate and told her side of the story.

The video spawned all sorts of misogynistic attacks toward Kate, and she explained in her interview that going viral caused her to have a couple of long days. Now, it appears that she is ready to tackle her haters head-on as she made a post on her personal Instagram account where she takes direct aim at those who have a problem with her.

“I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody,” Kate starts. “I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f*cking person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you.

“At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t*ts out at an Oilers game and they went viral, f*ck you if you don’t like it.”

Kate revealed that she got the first post of the infamous video removed from social media but that it went viral anyway as people reposted it. She also wasn’t thrilled that a video of her breasts was making the rounds on the internet.

Lots of fans have been saying that Kate has been a good luck charm for this team. She was in attendance at Saturday night’s 8-1 win in Game 4, and perhaps this video of her will bring some more good luck to the team as they try to pull off an improbable comeback.

If the Oilers win Game 5 tomorrow night, there might be more than a few fans who will be offering her a ticket to be in Rogers Place on Friday night for a potential Game 6.