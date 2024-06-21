Playboy just featured the famous Oilers flasher

Perhaps the Edmonton Oilers’ most beloved fan has just been featured by Playboy.

The fan, aka “Oilers girl,” goes by the name Kait. She became a viral sensation after flashing the crowd at Rogers Place in Edmonton following a win in the Western Conference Final versus the Dallas Stars.

Her fame has only continued to grow since then.

“Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm,” Playboy said in a social media post. “The Edmonton Oilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with Kait cheering them on, they’re unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy (@playboy)

After weeks of anonymity, Kait eventually chose to make an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast to reveal her identity. A short time later, she released a video on social media in which she called out those who have said negative things about her.

“I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody,” Kate starts. “I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f*cking person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you.

“At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t*ts out at an Oilers game and they went viral, f*ck you if you don’t like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kait F (@k89.fly)

Kait has gained thousands of followers on her Instagram and X accounts since releasing the video, and some have said she’s a good luck charm. After all, the Oilers were down 3-0 in the series before she attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton.

Like all Oilers fans, Kait will be hoping to see her favourite team force a Game 7.