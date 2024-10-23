Oilers fans are lining up eight hours early to meet McDavid

Edmonton Oilers fans are known for their passion and a few are showing off their dedication ahead of tonight’s autograph session at the West Edmonton Mall.

This annual event is known to draw big crowds as it is one of the only chances for many fans to meet their heroes in person and get something signed by them. The Oilers released a map of where the players were set to be throughout the mall.

Of course, much of the interest is on where Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be. The map revealed that his station would be located on the ice rink in the middle of the mall and a disclaimer was made that only the first 300 people in line would be guaranteed to meet McDavid.

Fans took that to heart as a group was already seen lining up for McDavid more than eight hours before he’s scheduled to appear. Sports 1440’s Connor Halley was in the mall this morning to provide status reports.

And the McDavid lineup is already started pic.twitter.com/ilDHmskQ1u — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) October 23, 2024

That photo was taken around 10:15 am and McDavid is not supposed to start signing autographs until 6 pm. It’s looking like fans who want to meet McDavid will have to either skip school or call into work to do so. Unfortunately for many fans, the Oilers captain will not be able to sign their personal items or take photos. Instead, the rules of the event say that the reigning Conn Smyth winner will be limited to signing custom Upper Deck images provided at the table.

That is not the only player station seeing people line up ridiculously early. For some reason, one lone fan has made it his mission to be first in line for the station where Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark are set to sign autographs.

If you want to meet Jeff Skinner and Travis Dermott, you may be in luck.

Perry and Janmark starting to lineup. Skinner and Dermott wide open pic.twitter.com/E3Td89eGIs — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) October 23, 2024

Predictably, the line to meet Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak was also quite large.

Kulak and Hyman is a big one too pic.twitter.com/JXXlq6C7Op — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) October 23, 2024



No status updates have been made on the size of the Leon Draisaitl line, but considering everything we’ve already seen from fans, it’s safe to assume that a healthy line has already started forming there.

Tonight’s autograph session will run from 6 to 8 pm and fans will be limited to one autograph per player.