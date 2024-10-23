Oilers goalie Skinner makes save of the season but then gets scored on

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t get the result they wanted in a 3-2 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Stuart Skinner provided a reason for optimism between the pipes.

After yet another tough start to the season, the 25-year-old Skinner was Edmonton’s best player on Tuesday night, making multiple highlight-reel saves and keeping the Oilers in the game.

Alas, it was a bevy of defensive errors that unwound the Oilers as the Hurricanes erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period and eventually completed the comeback off of a wicked one-timer from Sebastian Aho.

A tough loss to be sure, but inside the game was a curious moment. As the third period began, Skinner was able to make an incredible Dominik Hasek-like save to rob Martin Necas… only to get scored on seconds later from a point shot by Shayne Gostisbehere.

It was certainly a bittersweet moment for Skinner, as it would have been a save that would be all over the highlight reel if the team could have gotten a whistle after the play. Instead, the clip will be shown as part of a highlight for the other team.

Nonetheless, it should be a moment that is in contention for the save of the year this season. It was far from the only impressive stop for the Edmonton native as he also had an impressive point-blank stop on Aho in the second period.

If Skinner can continue to bring that kind of brilliant effort to the Oilers net on a nightly basis, it will do a lot to help the team dig themselves out of the 2-4-1 hole they’ve dug just seven games into the season. He will be in for a tough matchup on Friday as Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in town for their annual visit.

For now, Skinner will take some time to relax and meet with fans for an autograph session at West Edmonton Mall later tonight.