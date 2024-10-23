Lululemon dropping slick new line of Oilers merch

Edmonton Oilers fans will soon be able to purchase a stylish new line of team merchandise, brought about by a collaboration between Canadian fashion retailer lululemon, the NHL, and Fanatics.

The Oilers were selected as one of the 11 teams across the league to be featured in this drop and are one of four Canadian teams involved along with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the league who share our love for the game,” said Celeste Burgoyne, the president of Americas and global guest innovation for lululemon.

Lululemon Oilers products will be available in blue, orange, and white, including sweaters, sweatpants, shorts, shirts, and athletic wear. An Oilers belt bag appears to also be involved.

Lululemon's collaboration with the NHL will include a new line of #Oilers merchandise hitting the shelves this month. The new line will include sweaters, shirts, sweatpants, shorts, athletic wear, and even a belt bag. pic.twitter.com/P9I30NQccr — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) October 23, 2024

The line is set to be available starting on October 29 and will only be available at two locations in Edmonton. Fans who want these new products will have to head to either the Lids store in Kingsway Mall or the Game On Sports location at West Edmonton Mall.

Though exciting, this wouldn’t be the first time that lululemon has collaborated to release Oilers-specific clothing. An exclusive lululemon collection is currently available to purchase both online and in person at the Ice District Authentics store located right outside Rogers Place.

Multiple NHL players were involved in modelling for this new line, including Maple Leafs forward John Tavares and Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, but no Oilers players were featured.

While only 11 teams are featured in the initial drop, the plan is for lululemon to expand to all 32 teams beginning next season.