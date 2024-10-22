Oilers reveal player map for annual West Edmonton Mall signing

Edmonton Oilers fans will be able to meet their heroes tomorrow night as part of an annual meet-and-greet autograph session with players.

Every member of this year’s Oilers team will pack into different sections of West Edmonton Mall as they meet up with fans and sign merchandise. This includes captain Connor McDavid and superstar Leon Draisaitl.

With the mall being one of the biggest in North America, it would be a tall order to ask fans to find the players on their own. Luckily, the Oilers have provided a handy player map that will help autograph-seekers find the player they want without too much trouble.

The player map just dropped for tomorrow's Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall. The Oilers will be signing from 6-8pm.

There will be a total of 11 stations of players throughout the mall, most of which include either two or three players. The only exceptions to that rule are McDavid and Draisaitl, who will be on their own at the event to help deal with longer lines at each of their stations.

Speaking of those two, McDavid’s autograph session will, fittingly, take place at the ice rink located in the centre of the mall, while Draisaitl will set up on the west side of the mall near Hudson’s Bay. Only the first 300 fans in line for these players will be guaranteed to meet them, and McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck photos.

Measures will be put in place for the McDavid and Draisaitl lines to prevent people from “saving spots” throughout the day.

Every player station will also limit autographs to one per person, and photo opportunities will not be provided.

The event will take place tomorrow evening from 6 pm to 8 pm.