“Rockstar sh*t”: Oilers fans loved Draisaitl’s hilarious shootout goal

Who says the preseason can’t be any fun? Certainly not Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl.

After 40 minutes of rather uninspired hockey against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, the Oilers decided to turn up the heat with a beautiful goal from Corey Perry and a powerplay marker from defencemen Ben Gleason.

The two teams then played a frantic OT period that saw grade-A chances at either end of the ice. It was a shootout goal from Draisaitl, however, that ended up being the talk of the game as he opted to take a blistering slapshot from the slot.

It beat Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen clean.

Who needs a shootout move when you can just step into a slapshot from the slot 🤷‍♂️ Cc: Leon Draisaitl pic.twitter.com/9bVb9FoxDN — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2024

It’s not every day you see one of the NHL’s best players decide to rip a clap-bomb from above the hash marks in the shootout, but Draisaitl certainly has the swagger to pull it off. You also have to imagine it may be a bit difficult to make in-tight dekes with that canoe paddle of a blade that he has become infamous for using.

Oilers fans loved every bit of the bold shootout move from the German.

leon 10 seconds before: pic.twitter.com/RRLBLkanb6 — Connor McJesus (@connermcjesus97) October 1, 2024

so sexy — Walker (@walkayo) October 1, 2024

Rockstar shit — ⓈⒾⓃⓀⓎ – x (@OilySink) October 1, 2024

gangster shit — Drai29 (@DRAl_29) October 1, 2024

Draisaitl is absolutely bananas, not even waiting for the regulator season to start terrorizing the men between the pipes. What a player. pic.twitter.com/aHYoVONDZS — Jacob Gallant (@JGallant789) October 1, 2024

TBH, what a rocket shot. Hell of a shot and placement. — John A. Labban (@johnalabban4629) October 1, 2024

Big Daddy Drai — Donairdaddy 🦭🐧 (@donairdaddy) October 1, 2024

The shot timing and accuracy is crazy! 🔥 — Jerry K. ₿⚡️ (@jaykaay88) October 1, 2024

Okay this is so sick — Rasputin (@Flanksweed) October 1, 2024

Dirrrrrty — Hugh Janus 🇷🇸🇨🇦 (@Hugh_Janus87) October 1, 2024

Draisaitl is no stranger to this kind of shootout attempt. He’s tried it multiple times over the last few seasons but hasn’t had much success. Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time he’s victimized the Canucks with this kind of goal, having scored it to spoil the final NHL game for Daniel and Henrik Sedin back in 2018.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come in the upcoming season from the big man.