The Edmonton Oilers should be getting a shot in the arm for at least one of these last two preseason games.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse has been a full participant in training camp so far but has been unable to step into a game due to a nagging injury he suffered last season. Luckily, it sounds like Nurse is getting healthier and a return to the Oilers’ lineup could be right around the corner.

After the team secured a 3-2 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch provided an injury update on the 29-year-old.

“He has been cleared, he can play,” Knoblauch revealed. “We have to be cautious of not putting him into the lineup and overextending him.”

Not having Nurse available for preseason games up to now may not seem like that big of a deal, but his absence has left the coaching staff unable to test possible second-pair combinations ahead of the season. As of now, we have not seen Nurse play with his new partner, who appears to be newcomer Ty Emberson.

Getting one game together would be ideal, but having a second game to start to build chemistry ahead of the regular season could do a world of good. Nurse is looking to rebound this year after having an underwhelming 2023-24 season.

It was clear that Cody Ceci was not the right partner for Nurse on that second pair as they were prone to errors and struggled at times. That continued into the postseason, which saw Vincent Desharnais be moved up to that pair at times.

With both Desharnais and Ceci now playing on different teams, the first guy up to be his new partner is Emberson, who hasn’t been remarkable this preseason but also hasn’t stood out negatively.

Edmonton is back in action tomorrow night as they travel to Washington State to take on the Seattle Kraken.