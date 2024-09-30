Oilers training camp standout named captain of OHL team

A standout prospect from Edmonton Oilers training camp has been given the captaincy for his OHL team this season.

After putting on an impressive showing during training camp and the preseason, Oilers prospect Connor Clattenberg has been named captain of the OHL’s Flint Firebirds. The OHL made the announcement yesterday.

The @FlintFirebirds have named @EdmontonOilers prospect Connor Clattenburg their captain for 2024-25. He's joined by assistants Blake Smith and Nolan Collins. — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 29, 2024

The 19-year-old Clattenburg was selected 160th overall by the Oilers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL draft. Despite exceeding expectations in the preseason, Clattenburg has not yet been signed to an entry-level deal by the Oilers.

He was cut by the team last week following as part of the first four cuts to training camp. In the two games he has played with the Firebirds since he has a goal and three points.

CLATTENBURG STRIKES FIRST🤠@EdmontonOilers 2024 fifth round pick, Connor Clattenburg strikes first with a beautiful tip in on the powerplay and absolutely electrifies the @FlintFirebirds home crowd⚡️⚡️#OHLOpeningWeek | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/HCKafMN92t — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 28, 2024

Clattenburg will look to finally break out offensively with Flint in what will be his fourth full year in the OHL. Heading into it, his current career-high is a measly nine goals and 17 points that he managed to put up in 30 OHL games last year.

A positive that probably helped him get drafted by the Oilers is the fact that he has an NHL-sized frame, standing at six-foot-two and 205 lbs. He showed a bit of his feisty style of play in a preseason game against the Calgary Flames, where Clattenburg attempted to fight defenceman Henry Mews.

EDM CGY PS G2. September 23, 2024. Connor Clattenburg attempted fight with Henry Mews. 🎥: Oilers+ pic.twitter.com/w12a02aX8g — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) September 24, 2024

The NHL is still a few years away for the Clattenburg if he makes it at all, but early returns suggest that there may be more than meets the eye with the young players. He has the size to be an NHL player, now he has to figure out his offensive tools.