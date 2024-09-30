Oilers cut ties with Mike Hoffman as preseason marches on

The Edmonton Oilers are continuing to cut down their roster as they enter the back half of the preseason.

Just a day after cutting top prospects Matt Savoie and Sam O’Reilly from the team, Edmonton announced earlier today that they have released veteran forward Mike Hoffman from his PTO.

The #Oilers have released forward Mike Hoffman from his professional tryout. pic.twitter.com/l0cS2xv9b1 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 30, 2024

The 34-year-old Hoffman appeared in four preseason games with the Oilers and managed to put up a goal and four points in that span. However, given his style of play and the depth of the Oilers’ forward group, he was always a long shot to get an NHL contract with the club.

If Edmonton were to give a player like Hoffman a chance to make the team, they would be more likely to give Raphael Lavoie a longer look, which it appears they are doing.

Hoffman spent last season playing for the San Jose Sharks, scoring 10 goals and 23 points in 66 games. Though he was once one of the NHL’s premier offensive players in his youth, a combination of injuries and natural aging has taken a toll on his game.

Edmonton’s roster has now been trimmed down to 17 forwards, nine defencemen, and four goaltenders. More cuts are expected to come following tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Among the battles still to be determined is the fourth-line centre position and a spot on the team’s bottom defensive pair beside Brett Kulak.

The Oilers still have three more preseason games left on the schedule and the deadline to submit their final roster is set for October 7. Edmonton will open up their regular-season schedule on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.