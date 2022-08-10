A massive new Oilers store has opened up in the ICE District

Oilers fans have a brand new store to grab their new jerseys and memorabilia at, with a new spot opening in the heart of the ICE District.

The official team store also has some neat items attached to it, including the Edmonton Oilers locker room doors from Rexall Place, game-used equipment, and a massive amount of new apparel items.

🚨 The Official Team Store by @IceDistrictAuth is now open! 🛍️🏒 Get down to #IceDistrict and check out the BRAND NEW store including the @EdmontonOilers locker room doors from Rexall Place, Game Used equipment and TONS of new apparel items! More info: https://t.co/bRbI2xo23v pic.twitter.com/NoIlC8K78U — ICE District (@IceDistrict) August 10, 2022

The store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 pm on Sundays.