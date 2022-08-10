ShoppingSportsHockeyCuratedOilers

A massive new Oilers store has opened up in the ICE District

Aug 10 2022, 5:18 pm
@ICEDistrict/Twitter

Oilers fans have a brand new store to grab their new jerseys and memorabilia at, with a new spot opening in the heart of the ICE District.

The official team store also has some neat items attached to it, including the Edmonton Oilers locker room doors from Rexall Place, game-used equipment, and a massive amount of new apparel items.

The store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 pm on Sundays.

