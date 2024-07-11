The Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will both be married men after the latter announced his engagement earlier this morning.

Draisaitl will tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Celeste Desjardins after dating for several years. It appears the engagement occurred oceanside while the couple was on vacation in Spain.

Reaction to the engagement has been swift as players across the league, including several former Oilers teammates, have flooded Draisaitl’s Instagram post announcing the engagement with congratulatory messages.

For Oilers fans, the comment section is a blast from the past.

“Congratulations,” wrote Dominik Kahun, who played on the Oilers for a single season back in 2020-21.

“Congrats brother! So happy for you guys,” Zack Kassian commented.

Similar messages from other players like Pontus Aberg and Patrick Russell were also seen on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Draisaitl (@drat_29)

It wasn’t just former teammates who were sending in messages. LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger also commented on the post.

“Congratulations my friend!” Kopitar wrote.

“Congrats, Leon!” the message from Pronger read.

Another notable former player in the comments was German countryman Christian Ehrhoff.

Of course, no engagement post would be complete without a smattering of supportive comments from fellow wives and girlfriends of other current Oilers players. McDavid’s bride-to-be Lauren Kyle is best friends with Desjardins and was very happy for the couple.

“Crying, so happy for you guys!!!!! Love you both,” a very excited Kyle wrote on Desjardins’ post announcing the engagement.

Other WAGs who sent in comments included Sam Gagner’s wife, Rachel; Darnell Nurse’s wife, Mikayla; Stuart Skinner’s wife, Chloe; Connor Brown’s wife, Madison; Cody Ceci’s wife, Jamie; and Zach Hyman’s wife, Alanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Desjardins (@celestedesjardins)

It’s a bit early to know when and where Draisaitl and Desjardins will officially get married. The timeline for McDavid was about a year from engagement to the actual wedding.

Oilers fans can only hope that this is the first of two long-term engagements that Draisaitl commits to this summer.