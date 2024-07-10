Ex-Oilers goalie Jack Campbell getting married this week

Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell will be a married man by the time this week is up.

While many Oilers fans have their attention fixated on Connor McDavid’s upcoming wedding later this month, Campbell will tie the knot before the Oilers captain to fiancee Ashley Sonnenberg.

Connor McDavid isn't the only player with #Oilers connections who is getting married this month Jack Campbell is tying the knot with fiancee Ashley Sonnenberg later this month (Photos via Sonnenberg's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/enBvi3x93D — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) July 10, 2024

It appears the couple has decided to host a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two have been dating for several years and got engaged in June of 2022, making it a bit of a longer engagement than usual.

While the couple has no kids, they do have a host of pets, including two dogs named Huey and Millie, for whom they run a dedicated Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUEY + MILLIE (@hueyandmilliecampbell)

It has been quite a tumultuous time for Campbell since he decided to sign a five-year deal with the Oilers in the summer of 2022, shortly after getting engaged to Sonnenberg. He was billed as Edmonton’s new starting goalie and was expected to help the team take the next step as a Stanley Cup contender.

Instead, Campbell struggled to hold onto the net and eventually lost the starter’s job to upstart rookie Stuart Skinner. He found himself demoted to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season and was bought out by the Oilers just before free agency, erasing much of his expensive $5 million cap hit off Edmonton’s books.

It isn’t all bad for the Campbells. Despite the rough season, the former Team USA WJC goaltender found a new NHL home, signing a cheap one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings that carries a cap hit of $775,000.

He will likely start the season in the AHL, but lower expectations could help him bounce back if he can get a shot in the NHL next year.

Hopefully, his wedding is the beginning of things getting better on and off the ice.