Oilers' Nurse to miss multiple weeks with broken finger: report

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is heading to injured reserve.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has reported that Nurse is believed to be dealing with a broken finger and is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.

Nurse has 11 points, all assists, and leads all Oilers in ice time with an average of 26:06 per game — fifth most in the NHL this season. He had an NHL career-high 16 goals and 36 points in 56 games last year.

He played 31:21, including 2:36 in overtime, in Edmonton’s 2-1 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Defenceman Slater Koekkoek was also put on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury.

The Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and fellow blueliner William Lagesson from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁 🔸 Smith placed on LTIR

🔹 Nurse & Koekkoek on IR

🔸 Broberg & Lagesson recalled from @Condors #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/s4DXBc5IY6 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 19, 2021

Edmonton also placed injured goaltender Mike Smith on the long-term injured reserve. Smith, 39, has been out with a lower-body injury since Oct. 19 and suffered a setback last week.

The 39-year-old signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension with Edmonton in July after posting a 21-6-2 record last season with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

The Oilers have Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner currently between the pipes, but could have several intriguing trade options should Smith’s injury be significant.